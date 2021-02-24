We know that PJ has had plenty of awkward moments in her time, but this one is certainly up there!

PJ revealed that she decided to support a local business this week by getting a massage near her home earlier this week.

The problem? She had just done a workout and thought she could get away with turning up without showering beforehand.

Well, the masseuse certainly did… and PJ was extremely embarrassed!

Looks like she won’t be making that mistake again…

