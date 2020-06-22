Victorians were disheartened over the weekend when the state government made the tough decision to tighten restrictions once again after a spike in coronavirus cases.

Visitors in homes are now reduced to a maximum of five; the number of people allowed in restaurants, cafes and pubs will not be able to increase in capacity from 20 people at a time and the majority of us will be working from home until at least the end of July.

One of the biggest delays will be travel which weighs heavily on PJ’s mind as she, like many others, is looking forward to seeing her boyfriend and family who are living all the way in New Zealand. These days, Canberra Airport is on top of her contact list!

After the big news on the weekend, Jase & PJ discussed the new restrictions and unsurprisingly, she was feeling a little emotional as she spoke about it…



