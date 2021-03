Something has caught PJ’s attention that has made her have a realisation about herself.

PJ’s housemate has scheduled a cleaner to regularly spruce up their share house, however the service was never required before PJ stepped foot in the door in the eight years prior.

Is she really THAT unhygienic?

At least her housemate won’t have to worry about it for too much longer! Naawwww…

