PJ always tries to keep it cool when it comes to her long-distance relationship with her boyfriend, BJ who lives in New Zealand.

On Wednesday morning, she shared that she had deep regrets about asking him about his ‘pretty’ ex-girlfriend after he told her they had bumped into one another while he was on a boys trip over the weekend.

PJ did some stalking and had to be assured for an hour afterwards that everything was okay and that she was the one for him – and of course Jase had to tease!

Hear the story below. Bless her heart.

Oh, and did we mention she also accidentally added the ex-girlfriend and then deleted her? Awks as.

