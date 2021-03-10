Many people chose to welcome furry family members into their lives over the last 12 months, and whilst most may have an image in their head of their ‘dream pet’, it is also important to remember that adoption is also a great option.

AFLW player Sharni Norder stopped by the Jase & PJ studio to chat about PETStock Assist’s National Pet Adoption Month and to encourage Melburnians to consider saving a life next time they want to add a new addition to their home.

It turns out PJ has been considering getting a dog for a little while, sending pics of dogs back in forth with her fiancé BJ. So, Jase and Sharni came up with a wicked plan… they brought in two beautiful rescue dogs to see if they could persuade PJ to take them home with her.

And of course… PJ absolutely fell in love!

For more information on PETStock Assist, go here.

Catch Jase & PJ weekdays from 6AM on KIIS 101.1 – they’re always up to something!

Advertisement

Advertisement