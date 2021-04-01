What is one thing PJ and comedian Christian Hull have in common?

They both have stripped down and sunbaked on a nude beach!

The pair swapped stories about the times they’ve taken their clothes off in public with PJ revealing the very awkward moment she had with a friend’s dad, and Christian sharing something a little naughty.

Want more from Christian Hull? Buy tickets here to see him during the Melbourne International Comedy Festival.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Catch Jase & PJ weekdays from 6AM during KIIS 101.1 – they’re always up to something!