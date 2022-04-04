I promise not to waffle on too much, as this product truly speaks for itself! Peter’s Ice Cream has released a new line of Maxibons and it swapped cake, for waffles!

It boasts a creamy vanilla flavoured ice cream with caramelised sugar chunks, then with a waffle sandwich top half and a delicious white, cocoa-based caramel glaze bottom half – TOO GOOD!

Possibly one of the best creations we’ve seen from Peter’s in a VERY long time and I can’t wait to sink my teeth in!

*Initially available from 7-Eleven for $5, set to roll out to other retailers soon.*