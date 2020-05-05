Aussie legend Peter Helliar is always great at making things a little brighter and he’s proving it with his new social media challenge – #IsoPubChallenge!

It’s pretty simple, all you need to do is think of a place you wish you could enjoy a beverage right now, and then recreate it in your own home. Helliar and his family have been doing it for the past few weeks and the results are hilarious.

He chatted all his iso activities as well as the new season of his hit TV show How To Stay Married with Jase & PJ on Tuesday morning. Hear the chat below!