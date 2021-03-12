We’ve seen hundreds of tips and tricks for cleaning, and sure some have worked, but there is always going to be that one stubborn part of the house that just won’t sparkle like it used to.

However, a cleaning product has emerged that has been said to work miracles right across the globe and people are buying it in bulk.

The Pink Stuff is a hot pink paste that is designed to clean anything you can think of… carpets, showers, walls, tiles, pots… you name it!

The product has become quite the sensation on social media and the hashtag #thepinkstuff has seen a collective 91 million views on video platform TikTok with clips of people freshening up their home.

It’s actually INCREDIBLY satisfying to watch!

I mean… this is AMAZING!

It is uncovering THE TRUTH OF HOUSES!

Feeling the need to get your hands on some? You can grab it for $5.95 for a 500g pot on Amazon Australia right here.

Happy cleaning!