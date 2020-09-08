Kmart is a great place to go if you are looking for products that are a little easier on the wallet, and it seems their activewear range is no exception!

Shoppers are raving about the $18 Active Women’s Ankle Length Yoga Legging which is said to be a better alternative to pairs with a higher price tag.

The leggings come in two colours, black and khaki and are praised for their hugging waistband.

“I normally wouldn’t buy leggings from Kmart but the material felt really nice! They are better than my overprice pair,” one buyer wrote on Facebook.

“I’m wearing a pair of Kmart leggings. It just feels like they’re lovingly hugging my unhappy abdomen,” another said.

