Have you got some spare Macca’s plastic straws lying around in your kitchen drawers? It turns out they could be worth a LOT of money!

As McDonald’s completes its mission to remove plastic from its stores, customers who managed to grab the last straws have taken to eBay to try and cash in on their luck – and they have high hopes.

One seller from Tweed Heads, New South Wales is offering an ‘Original McDonalds Plastic Straw’ for a whopping $1,500.

Think that is a little too expensive? Don’t worry, there is another one on the market for $1,300 in Cranbourne, Victoria. Just a bit cheaper!

We’re not sure whether there is a market for plastic straws these days, but hopefully the sellers can make enough money for a couple of Big Macs!

