The weather has been heating up and it’s not always easy to get to a local pool or beach, so if you’ve got some extra room in your backyard, this will be a dream come true.

Bunnings are now stocking four-metre above ground pools. They are only $490 and people are obsessed with them.

One shopper named Vicki took to the popular Facebook group Bunnings Mums, Inspiration, Hacks, Tips and Tricks to show off her new addition, which she had completed with colourful floaties.

“Just wanted to appreciate this Bunnings pool for under $500,” she wrote.

“It’s so decent and great size.”

Many people were eyeing it off after seeing it in action, however you’ll need to do the hard yards to find it as it isn’t available online.

“Thank you for posting about this pool. I finally tracked one down. Picking it up on the weekend,” one Bunnings fan commented on the post.

“Wow so cheap,” another added.