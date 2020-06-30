It’s nice to see the world very slowly but surely going back to normal

With cafes and restaurants opening up globally, social distancing rules need to be encouraged and enforced to avoid another wave of infections.

You’ll have noticed in Melbourne that seating has been cordoned off or marked to ensure 1.5m distancing from others.

Well, this cafe in Paris has had a more creative idea!

To use GINORMOUS bears to fill seats that shouldn’t be used, this cafe has started a trend.

Enforced social distancing by bears at a Paris cafe yesterday. pic.twitter.com/Bobjq1jJvp — Lorenzo The Cat (@LorenzoTheCat) June 26, 2020

It’s genius! Now other cafes are following suit and Paris is transforming into a plushy wonderland!

There are multiple places in Paris now like this pic.twitter.com/XWmYerpxPV — erikevrard (@erikevrard) June 27, 2020

If only we could book flights and travel there in person…