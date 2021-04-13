These days, keeping the kids entertained over the school holidays usually means whipping out the iPad or TV remote and sending them on their way.

However, if you are thinking that letting their creative minds get to work might be a better use of their time, you might want to take a look at Kmart’s new popular buy.

Families have gone crazy for the $29 ‘Build & Decorate Your Own Cubby’.

It’s exactly how it sounds – kids can whip out their pencils, textas and paint kits and colour in a cardboard cubby house. With outlines of café signs, chairs, roof tiles and even a little dog, imaginations can run wild.

The cubby also has a door and is perfect for playtime afterwards, just like the real thing!

Parents have been recommending the product on social media with many saying their kids love it.

