To celebrate the All-New Toyota Yaris Cross, a lucky group won the chance to broaden their horizons at the All in Small Food Workshop, hosted by Yumi Stynes!

Watch the highlights here:

We didn’t want you to miss out on Yumi’s food tips – so keep on reading for her answers from our Q&A session.

What’s your one tip to get the kids eating healthy?

You get a really good opportunity to have a positive experience with new and healthy foods when they’ve worked up an appetite! So if, for instance, you’ve taken them to the beach and forgot to pack snacks and they had a huge day playing in the water… when you get them home, they will DEVOUR whatever you give them. So this is a really great time to try the raw cucumber “coins”, a tuna sandwich, healthy leftovers like last night’s veg curry.

What’s the one food you always give into cravings for and why?

Japanese food! If you’re craving Japanese food, you can probably indulge and no matter how much you eat, you feel pretty good afterwards!

What item do you always have in your pantry?

My pantry is pretty well stocked, to be honest! I used to joke that I was preparing for a nuclear war because it was always bursting with supplies. Then COVID happened and people stockpiled, and I realise I didn’t have any need to stockpile because I already spent my adult life accumulating more food than I need! So I’ve actually scaled down the pantry staples – and the fridge staples, and have less “emergency” food and more for what I am going to use in the near future. So some staples right now are Kewpie Mayo, Panko breadcrumbs, rice bran oil for deep frying, tomatoes, seaweed and rice.

What food do you love going out for?

I LOVE LOVE LOVE going out for fancy vegan food. It’s always so clever and creative and nothing I would make at home for myself!

What’s the best quick recipe you love the most?

When I was a little girl, my mum used to whisk a raw egg with about 2 teaspoons of soy sauce (the Japanese kind of course), then pour that mixture over steaming hot rice. The hot rice would partially cook the egg. (The whole recipe is in my first cookbook as “Googy and Rice”.) We would eat it with chopsticks with a side of nori seaweed – pickles or umeboshi if we were being REALLY fancy. It was so comforting. It still reminds me of the safety and love of my mother. And my own four kids have grown up on this dish.

Do you have a go-to recipe for breakfast on the move?

Because I am a morning person, my breakfasts tend to look more like lunches! By the time I get to breakfast I have usually done a hectic gym workout or a 7-10km jog, then made school lunches and cleaned the kitchen. So breakfast is often HUUUUGE. This morning I had two pieces of toast with Meredith Dairy Goat’s Cheese, a boiled egg, half an avocado, a big sliced and salted tomato topped with slices of ripe and perfect nectarine. Every mouthful was a delight! For breakfast “on the move” – honestly? A banh mi. And if I couldn’t get that, I would get a takeaway coffee in my ceramic keep cup and that would do until I could get a proper, sit-down meal.

