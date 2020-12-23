It’s happens every year yet somehow we get caught out with some last minute shopping.

Whether it’s the cream you forgot for your Christmas dessert masterpiece or a gift you forgot to buy for that one mate…

Christmas/NYE opening hours are always confusing but so necessary and we’re collating them here for your ease.

This is one long article so I recommend using a little CTRL FIND action to pinpoint your state’s information for each store!

WOOLWORTHS

So depending on store by store, suburb by suburb the specific trading hours may differ so you should definitely check that on the Woolies website yourself before you leave the house.

But in NSW, VIC ACT, TAS & NT Woolies will be open all day Christmas Eve and shut on Christmas Day.

All Woolworths nationally will be open on Boxing day and even on Dec 28th despite the public holiday.

QLD likes to do things a little differently, they will be open on Christmas Eve and shut on Christmas Day like the rest of the nation…

However when they re-open on Boxing Day, the following stores will be remaining shut; Weipa, Mission Beach, Mt Isa, Ayr, Bowen, Charters Towers, Proserpine, Childers, Pittsworth, Chinchilla, Kingaroy and Roma.

Those stores will also shut on the December 28 public holiday, while all others will remain open.

SA will be open Christmas Eve, closed Christmas Day, re-open Boxing Day excluding the store in Millicent who will also be closed on the 28th.

WA will also be open Christmas Eve, closed Christmas Day, re-open Boxing Day excluding the store in Esperance who will also be closed on the 28th.

COLES

Once again, please check the Coles website for individual store trading hours before you commit to the shop or give em’ a ring the good old fashion way.

NSW will find all Coles stores closed on Christmas Day however open on Christmas Eve, Boxing Day, 28th Dec, New Years Eve and New Years Day!

The only store excluded from this is Smithfield which will be closed Boxing Day and New Years Day.

Bless you Coles!

VIC Coles will be open up until Christmas Eve, closed on Christmas Day, reopen on Boxing Day and stay open for the 28th, New Year’s Eve and New Years Day.

The only store excluded will be Little Knox which will be closed Boxing Day and New Years Day.

Once again QLD is the most confusing with Coles open to the lead up to Christmas until Christmas Eve with the exception of Goondiwindi.

Selected stores have later trading hours so make sure you double check!

On Christmas Eve, ALL stores will be open until 6pm, with selected stores open until 9pm.

From then on QLD Coles supermarkets fall in line and will close on Christmas Day, but reopen on Boxing Day, December 28, New Years Eve and New Years Day.

Stores excluded from this include Ayr, Mt Isa and Goondiwindi which will close on Boxing Day, 28th December and New Years Day.

SA likes to keep us guessing with different trading hours leading up to Christmas, ALL stores will be closed on Christmas Day and MOST stores will be trading up until Christmas Eve.

All metropolitan stores will open on Boxing Day and December 28 but regional stores are a little iffy.

Adelaide metro stores will close on New Year’s Day except for Adelaide CBD and Adelaide Rundle Place.

WA sees ALL Perth Metro stores open from Dec 21st till Dec 24th, closed Christmas Day then reopen again Boxing Day, 28th Dec, New Years Eve and New Years Day.

Regional stores may vary and people need to check online.

NT stores in Alice Springs and Darwin will be open on Christmas Eve, Boxing Day, 28th Dec, New Years Eve and New Years Day and closed Christmas Day.

The only store excluded from this will be for Tom Price who will be closed New Years Day.

Finally TAS, all stores will be closed across Tasmania on Christmas Day, but open on Christmas Eve, Boxing Day, December 28, New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

ALDI

For down-to-the-hour trading hours, check in with each individual store.

NSW stores will close on Christmas Day and open on Boxing Day excluding Leichhardt and Liverpool Central who will be closed Boxing Day.

VIC stores will be open leading up to Christmas, closed Christmas Day and all stores will open again on Boxing Day.

QLD stores will have various opening hours leading up to Christmas day but all stores will be closed a little earlier than usual on Christmas Eve so make sure you are checking hours!

Stores will be closed on Christmas Day and reopen Boxing Day excluding Kingaroy which will stay closed.

SA sees it’s stored closing at 6pm sharp on Christmas Eve, closed all day Christmas day and reopening across the board on Boxing Day.

WA will remain opening across the holiday period except for Christmas Day.

KMART

NSW & ACT will be graced with extended hours on Christmas Eve with some stores staying open until midnight.

Best check each individual store to see if they are participating in extended hours.

Stores will be open until midnight on December 21, 22 and 23 with the exceptions of Pagewood, Shellharbour, Waratah, Gorokan, Glendale, Erina, Campbelltown, Casula, Narellan, Belconnen, Blacktown, Mt Druitt, Penrith and Broadway – which will trade 24 hours.

All stores will be closed on Christmas Day and reopen Boxing Day with the Casula, Belconnen, Blacktown, Mt Druitt and Penrith stores commencing 24-hour trade again.

VIC will be closed across the state on Christmas Day, however they are also getting graced with extended hours.

On December 21, 22 and 23, most stores will open until midnight with the exception of Kyabram, Castlemaine, Woodend and Maryborough.

Shoppers in Richmond, Burwood, Chirnside Park, Eastland, Chadstone, Campbellfield, Melton, Airport West, South Morang, Narre Warren, Cranbourne, Southland, Belmont, Keilor, Werribee, and Waurn Ponds stores will open for 24 hours before closing at 10pm on Christmas Eve.

All other stores will close at 10pm on Christmas Eve, except for Kyabrum, Castlemaine and Woodend.

These same stores will reopen with regular hours Boxing Day with the exception of Burwood, Campbellfield, Narre Warren, Belmont and Werribee, which will recommence 24 hour trade.

QLD stores will be closed on Christmas Day, however majority of the stores will be open until midnight leading up to Christmas.

All stores in Queensland will be open until midnight on December 21, 22 and 23 excluding Mt Isa, Kippa-Ring, Stafford and Caboolture.

Most stores will reopen on Boxing Day excluding the Mt Isa store will remain closed until December 27.

SA has select stores trading for 24 hours in the lead up to Christmas, on December 23, stores will close at midnight, except for Port Pirie and Whyalla,.

West Lakes, Tea Tree, Muno Para, Firle, Port Noarlunga and Mt Barker will be open until 9pm on Christmas Eve.

All stores will close Christmas Day before reopening on Boxing Day.

No stores in WA will trade for a 24-hour period.

Eaton Fair will however stay open until midnight on December 21, 22 and 23.

All stores are closed on Christmas Day and Eaton Fair will trade until midnight on Boxing Day.

All other stores will open regular trading hours on Boxing Day.

All Kmart stores in NT will be closed Christmas Day with extended hours implemented leading up to Christmas.

Darwin and Coolanlinga will trade until midnight on Dec 21, 22, 23rd and until 10pm on Christmas Eve.

Alice Springs will trade until 10pm leading up to and 9pm on Christmas Eve.

All three city’s stores will be open Boxing Day.

TAS Kmart Stores in Newtown and Launceston stores will not close from December 21 until 10pm Christmas Eve.

Those same stores will reopen on Boxing Day and begin 24-hour trade.

Devonport will trade until midnight on December 21, 22 and 23 and shut at 10pm on Christmas Eve before re-opening on Boxing Day.

Stores in Rosny and Burnie will trade until 10pm on December 21, 22 and 23 and will close earlier on Christmas Eve respectively before reopening Boxing Day.

