Jase has been copping a bit of heat over the past week after he missed the mark on his wife’s birthday gift. It turns out ‘massage cushions’ aren’t so hot these days.

It inspired this week’s search for the latest addition to Nazeem Hussain’s Wall of Fame – the person in Melbourne who has received the worst gift.

There were some real doozies. Come on guys, lift your game!

