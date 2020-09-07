2020 has been saved!

Allen’s has revealed they’re releasing their Snakes Alive lollies in a SOUR variety!

Oh em geeeeeee.

The flavours will remain the same – zesty lemon, strawberry, blackberry, pineapple and apricot – but all will have a delish sour coating.

‘Snakes Alive are a long-time favourite with lolly fans, so we have combined this with the power of sour to blow Aussies away with these tasty new lollies,’ Nestlé head of marketing confectionery Joyce Tan told Daily Mail

‘We can’t wait to see lolly lovers nationwide pull their best sour face when they try the new Sourz Snakes Alive – we’re sure they’re going to be a huge hit.’

Allens Sourz Snakes Alive will be available at Woolworths for $2.95.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Love this? You’ll love this bit from Jase & PJ – they’re always up to something! Weekdays from 6AM from KIIS 101.1