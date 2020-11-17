This month-long epic 7-Eleven giveaway will see Aussies all over the country scoring instant free products!

That’s right, they’re giving away thousands upon thousands of free Sevs goodies and every Aussie is eligible.

Similar to those who have experienced iso-birthdays, 7-Eleven is celebrating its birthday slightly differently this year, launching its Redeem 2020 campaign with the free products offered via the new My 7-Eleven app.

Until December 7, every customer who downloads and registers with My 7-Eleven will be an instant winner, randomly receiving a FREE product upon joining.

From Slurpees and Coffee, to chocolate bars, sausage rolls, and muffins, new members will be welcomed in true 7-Eleven style!

Download the app now!