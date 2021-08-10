We love getting to know our new bestie Lauren, and the more layers we peel back the more and more little gems she reveals.

Last week, Jase and Lauren locked themselves in a room for six-and-a-half hours and said they’re not coming out until they answer 100 questions about themselves.

It made for some incredibly real and at times awkward af moments, especially when talking about dates from their pasts.

Like this one date Lauren had with a guy who was ticking absolutely every box. He was a doctor, a photographer and seemed like a decent guy.

They were getting along well…until he dropped an absolute bombshell.

Take a listen to Lauren tell the story here:

