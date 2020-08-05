Almost 6,000 Toyota’s that operate off a hybrid software system have been recalled over a potentially dangerous engineering defect.

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission issued the recall notice for some 2014-2015 Toyota Prius’ and 2015-2018 Toyota Corolla Hybrids on Wednesday.

The ACCC says the cars software system may shut down rather than going into a fail-safe made.

If that happens, the car would behave as if it’s in neutral.

Steering and braking would be operation but acceleration would not work.

They go on to say that the defect increases the chances of the driver or any occupants sustaining a serious injury or, in a worst-case scenario could cause a road fatality.

Toyota is contacting all owners in writing to book an appointment at their preferred Toyota dealer.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A free software update to the vehicle’s Power Management control unit would be conducted.

The cars were sold nationally between March 2014 and February 2019.