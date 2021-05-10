New South Wales, Victoria and the ACT could see a “late season severe storm outbreak” in the coming days.

According to the Bureau of Meteorology, a series of cold fronts are set to sweep through the east of Australia’s and main cities such as Sydney and Melbourne could see heavy showers across the week with a whopping 100mm amount of rain on the cards.

“Mid May is a very unusual time to see severe storms in NSW,” BOM senior forecaster Jake Phillips said.

“It’s due to a relatively large amount of humidity round for this tie of year and a powerful upper level system moving through.”

When it came to Victoria, Melbourne could only experience some relief on Wednesday.

“On Tuesday the showers will be particularly heavy in the Gippsland region of Victoria with that low moving into the Tasman Sea,” Sky News Weather meteorologist Rob Sharpe said.

