Nestle has confirmed ‘Red Ripper’ and ‘Cheekies’ as the new names of its Allens Red Skins and Chicos lollies.

The announcement follows Nestle’s decision to change the names due to overtones which are out of step with the company’s values.

Nestle General Manager Confectionery, Chris O’Donnell said: “Nestle has an unwavering commitment to upholding respect for our friends, neighbours and colleagues”.

“We hope Australians will support the evolution of these two much loved lollies – while the names are new, the lollies themselves remain unchanged.

“We will keep pack changes simple to help lolly lovers find their favourites easily.”

Red Ripper and Cheekies will be available in early 2021.