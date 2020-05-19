Relationships with neighbours can be tricky sometimes. We’ll never be able to agree on everything but some requests are so outrageous… you can’t help but chuckle.

A woman got a shock when she received a letter from a neighbour which asked that she only let her child outside for 15-20 minutes a day.

According to the neighbour, the woman’s small child’s laughter and giggling have been bothering her two dogs and pet bird. So much so, she’s threatening to call the police!

“Dear “Neighbour”,” the letter reads.

“You just moved into this neighbourhood a year ago, and I wanted to give you time to correct this problem on your own, but you are apparently too inconsiderate to do so.

“Every day this week, when weather as been nice and windows are open, you proceed to let your small child run free in your backyard and laugh and giggle and carry on without end. This is very disruptive for my two dogs and my bird who sits next to the window and like to look into your yard.

“Perhaps you could ask him to tone it down a bit, or at least limit his outside time to 15-20 mins a day so my dogs can be outside without seeing him running around.

“If this kind of behaviour persists, I WILL CALL THE POLICE!”

Unsurprisingly, the letter received a huge response online with many people offering to purchase horns and drums for the child, just to make play time extra fun!

I was thinking a drum set. — Bobbie Hineman (@HinemanBobbie) May 17, 2020

“Hello, police? Yeah… there are children laughing next door” pic.twitter.com/i9TnAM1vew — Sean (@ItsSeansTweets) May 18, 2020

I support the drum set and I have a basement of annoying toys I’m more than willing to donate to making that person sell their house. — Ray (@Ray_V77) May 18, 2020

Will be interesting to see how this one pans out!