They were a massive craze in the 90’s for kids (and for parents who needed to bring home a super cheap pet) and now they are back on shelves – Kmart is now selling Sea Monkeys!

Yep, those little creatures (which are actually brine shrimp) that you pour out of a packet and watch grow in front of your very eyes. They float around, eat the food you give them and even have their own babies.

If you want to relive the fun all over again, get a cute office pet or just need some new to do, Kmart has a bunch of options for you.

Currently on the online store, they are slinging themed playsets for $20 each. This includes the ‘Magic Castle’ and ‘On Mars’. Oooh.

The traditional ‘Ocean Zoo’ playset, which looks like a standard aquarium is going for $15. It has built-in magnifiers for optimum viewing.

However, if you’ve got something else in mind, you can just grab the necessities for $8 – water purifier, instant live eggs and growth food.

If this isn’t a nostalgia hit, I don’t know what is!