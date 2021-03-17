Victorians have been urged to check if they are eligible for a refund on parking fines received as far back as 2006.

It comes as a follow-up Victorian Ombudsman report identified a further five councils, as well as a university and agency had been using private contractors to review parking infringements.

The councils and the dates that are applicable are:

City of Greater Geelong – 6400 fines issued between 2009-2018

Frankston City Council – 8500 fines issued between November 2008 – April 2014

Mildura Rural City Council – 2500 fines issued between July 2007 – May 2019

Bass Coast Shire Council – 2007-2007 (number of fines unknown)

Hume City Council – up to December 2016 (number of fines unknown)

Parks Victoria at Albert Park Reserve was also affected between 2006 and March 2019, as well as Monash University up to 2019.

“Tens of thousands of people have been affected by this saga, and I am pleased that all agencies concerned have now agreed to set up refund schemes,” Victorian Ombudsman Deborah Glass said.

“Fines are part of life and if people do the wrong thing they should be fined – but it needs to be done properly, fairly and in accordance with legislation.”

The investigation had previously found the councils of Glen Eira, Port Phillip and Stonnington did not have the correct processes in place for a decade. All three agreed to set up refund schemes for over 200,000 fines.