Have you ever managed to get into somewhere really cool just because you’re a doppelgänger?

While on the hunt for Melbourne’s biggest imposter to join the Wall of Fame, Nazeem Hussain revealed he ended up celebrating the West Coast Eagles victory over Sydney in the AFL Grand Final in 2005 with the players and sung their club song in the rooms with them.

Why? Because security thought he was a doctor!

Listen below…

