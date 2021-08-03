In less than a week, Jase & Lauren In The Morning will hit the airwaves for the first time. Not only will you hear Jase & Lauren spinning a few yarns, you’ll also hear the likes of Nazeem Hussain for a few laughs to kickstart your day!

Lauren and Nazeem have never met each other before, and what do you do when you’re about to meet someone for the first time? You check out their Instagram. Standard.

During last week’s pop-up show, Nazeem handed down his feedback on Lauren’s social media, including all those INCREDIBLE travel photos from her gap year.

Listen below…

Advertisement

Advertisement

Catch the FULL pop-up podcast with Nazeem Hussain, Clint Stanaway and Christian Petracca!

Advertisement

Advertisement