Many people have dreams of a big family… and then some dream of a HUGE family!

A 24-year-old woman now has 22 children after enlisting the help of surrogate mothers to build her large family with her millionaire husband.

Georgia woman Christina Ozturk had her first child naturally at 17-year-old. The plan was to have one child a year, however after it all became realistic, the couple went down the surrogate route. So far, the 21 new additions have cost over $250,000… and they aren’t planning to stop!

It inspired Nazeem Hussain to look for Melbourne’s biggest family…

