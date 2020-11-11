Here for a good time, not a long time!

Available only until Sunday 6 December, Nando’s brand-new flavour-filled burger will get your juices flowing.

Held in high esteem in cuisines across the globe, the bold and the beautiful, truffle will make its first appearance on the Nando’s menu as a creamy aioli, bringing together the mouth-watering new Truffle & Bacon Classic.

Featuring Nando’s signature PERi-PERi Chicken, truffle aioli, juicy tomato, fresh lettuce, cheese and crispy bacon, the new eat can be enjoyed in a tasty burger, wrap or pita, and comes with your choice of regular side, all from just $12.

Yep, you heard right, a freshly prepared feed for less than your next Uber!

Wrap your hands around Nando’s Truffle & Bacon Classic, plus regular side, for just $12 dine-in or take away, or $13 plus delivery fee via Nando’s Delivery until Sunday 6 December*.

*Not available at Nando’s Auburn, Bankstown, Broadmeadows or Toowoomba restaurants.

