One Victorian is the sole winner of the entire $80 Powerball jackpot, drawn on Thursday evening.

Officials are hunting down the ticket holder who purchased their entry for Powerball draw 1317 and did not supply their contact details.

The winning numbers on the night were 17, 10, 4, 26, 19, 23, 21 and the Powerball was 7.

The player will share the title of Victoria’s biggest individual lottery winner and Australia’s third-biggest lottery winner upon receiving their prize.

“We are encouraging everyone in Victoria to check their entries because they may be the multi-millionaire we are searching for,” a spokesperson from The Lott said.

