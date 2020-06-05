The death of George Floyd sent shockwaves across America, igniting passionate and angry protests against police brutality toward African-American people.

Over the last week, the actions of those calling for justice has inspired Australians to also support the Black Lives Matter movement from miles away. However, it is easy to think this is a problem for someone else, somewhere else.

Police brutality and racial violence against Aboriginal people is a crisis right here in Australia, tearing families and communities apart.

432 Aboriginal people have died in police custody since the 1992 Royal Commission into Aboriginal Deaths in Custody. No police officers have been held criminally responsible for their deaths.

This week, a police officer in NSW was stood down after he slammed an unarmed Aboriginal teenager’s face into the pavement.

We don’t want to brush over this issue. We are uneducated. We want to learn more. We want to listen.

Ahead of Saturday’s Stop Black Deaths In Custody protest Melbourne’s CBD, Jase & PJ sat down with Nerita Waight from the Victorian Aboriginal Legal Service to help us understand the plight of indigenous people in Australia.

One topic we discussed was how Nerita discusses police with her son…

Listen to the FULL CHAT below:

