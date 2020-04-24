A Mum has taken to Reddit to reveal she has accidentally called her child ‘Lasagne’.

The name was chosen as touching tribute to her husband’s mother who lost her battle to cancer.

In the post, the woman said tribute to her husband's mother who lost her fight to cancer.

“My husband and I welcomed our first child about nine weeks ago. We found out it was going to be a girl and we quickly decided on the name Elizabeth for her.’’

“Her middle name was originally going to be Jane, with the intent to call her EJ, however, when I was seven months pregnant, my husband’s mother lost her fight with breast cancer.

“Her name was Anya (pronunciation: Ahn-Yuh). I loved her so I offered to change the middle name from Jane to Anya.

“My husband and his family were touched and agreed so our daughter became Elizabeth Anya Jane Last-Name.”

However. A few days after she was born, the parents started calling her Liz, so her new legal name is now, with the middle name is Liz Anya.

“We’ve been having frequent group-Skype sessions with family during the stay-home mandate so our families can see the baby, see us, see each other and stay connected.

“My sister pointed out that we named our baby ‘Lasagna’. I hadn’t made the mental connection but if you put her first and second names together ‘Liz Ayna’ it really does make ‘lasagna,” the mum went on to say.

“I then told my sister that I doubt anyone would make that connection, especially considering people rarely use their middle names in daily life.

“But then my whole family chimed in and now everyone keeps calling my daughter ‘Lasagna’.”

Reddit users were sympathetic, with one saying “The other day I saw Amy Schumer changed her kid’s name because she didn’t realise it sounded like genital (Gene Atell or something). So, it definitely could be worse!”

What a world we live in.