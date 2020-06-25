An American mum has defended a video of her baby son being thrown in a pool during his swimming lesson.

The video has been viewed over 10 million times.

Krysta Meyer, 27, shared the footage on her TikTok account last weekend, which shows her son at an infant survival class in the USA.

The instructor is seen putting the baby into the water before resurfacing and floating on his back.

“Oliver amazes me every week,” Ms Meyer captioned the video.

“I can’t believe he is barely two months in and is catching on so fast. He is a little fish.”

Ms Meyer was flooded with comments from people saying ‘dropped him in there like a bath bomb’.

Meyer took to Facebook following the feedback, saying “From companies asking to work with me rather it’s advertising their products or from licensing my video to death threats. I hate social media.”

The swim school has said “The whole premise behind what we do is safety.’’

“I know it seems crazy.”

“We don’t throw babies in until we know they’re ready.”

The video was removed for violating TikTok guidelines hut has since been posted on Instagram.

