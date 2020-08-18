While Aussies have been spending more time at home, many have been hitting up Bunnings to try their hand at DIY projects for around the house. If we are going to do anything in 2020, we might as well learn some new skills right?

One Melbourne mum has managed to inspire a LOT of Bunnings fans after revealing her transformation of an $80 dressing table using two items from the popular trades store.

Posting to the Bunnings Mums Australia Facebook group, Kelly Charles explained that she only needed one coat of ultra matt chalked paint ($45) and clear oil-based timber varnish ($34) to create her dream look – and it has saved her “hundreds of dollars”.

The post got hundreds of comments from admirers who loved her upcycle.

“Absolutely gorgeous,” one Facebook user wrote.

“Very elegant,” another said.

