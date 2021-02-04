CFA have announced that multiple fire stations have been closed for deep cleaning after a volunteer, who is also a hotel quarantine worker, tested positive for coronavirus.

“In order to avoid all risk, all identified contacts of a confirmed case from Noble Park Fire Brigade are being isolated and tested and buildings are being cleaned,” a spokesperson from CFA said in a statement.

“Noble Park Fire Brigade has been taken offline while this takes place. Alternative arrangements have been made between neighbouring brigades to ensure community safety and emergency response is not compromised.

“The Warrandyte, Wallan and Kilmore fire stations have been closed for deep cleaning, but the brigades are operational and responding to incidents.

“District headquarter offices in Seymour, Dandenong and Shepparton were also closed for deep cleaning as a precaution. Cleaning of the Shepparton district headquarters has since been completed.

“Brigades in District 8 and District 12 have reverted to essential activities only as a precautionary measure, with all non-essential activities postponed or cancelled.

“Not all of the impacted stations have close contacts associated with the positive case. This is a cautious and safe approach to ensure the safety of our members and the community.”

The 26-year-old man was announced to be a positive case to the public on Wednesday night. Victoria woke up to a new set of restrictions following the news, including mandatory masks in indoor spaces and a limit of household visitor limit of 15.