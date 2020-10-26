Choosing the name for your little baby is one of the most exciting parts of the pregnancy process, however a mother’s baby name choice has put the father in a pickle.

Taking to Reddit for advice, the future dad revealed that his wife was eager to name their new daughter… Karen.

“Her mum’s name was Karen and my mum’s name wasn’t a meme,” he said, revealing that the pair had discussed naming the little girl after their mothers.

“I told her the baby can take my mum’s name as her first name and her mum’s name as a middle name, or have an entirely different name, but I can’t okay ‘Karen’ as a first name in any case.

“She got offended because she just wants to honour her mother and thinks I have a problem with that.

“I just don’t want to set our daughter up to be bullied throughout her life. I told her I’d be fine with whatever first name she picks as long as it doesn’t lead to the baby being picked on later in life, but she’s pretty insistent on Karen.”

Reddit users were divided on the discussion and shared different views.

“It was a normal name, now it’s a joke. Imagine ‘Baby Karen’. People are going to make jokes all her life,” one user wrote.

“It’s not going to be a joke all her life. In a few years it will just be a name again,” another said.