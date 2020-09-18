Reddit users have slammed a mother after she posted a photo of her baby having several ‘mouthfuls’ of beer.

The image shows the child, who is thought to be around six months old, dirking from a schooner glass, with beer froth on her face.

The photo was posted to social media by the mum, who said #DrinkUp.

“She loves having a taste of mummy’s beer,” she wrote.

It wasn’t long before Facebook and Reddit users fired back saying “This is messed up, it’s not even funny one bit,” and “I’m a mum to a two-year-old boy and I’d never let him ‘try’ alcohol’, let alone post it on Facebook because I care about his health and safety.

The mum commented back back saying “Listen everyone giving me hate, she’s having some mouthfuls of beer, she’s not shooting ****ing heroin ahahah.’

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Clearly you’ve all never experienced being a mum cause if you did you would know that this isn’t harmful to a baby.

Love this? You’ll love this bit from Jase & PJ – they’re always up to something! Weekdays from 6AM on KIIS 101.1