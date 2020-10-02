We all have good intentions when buying products for our kids, especially when they have popular characters such as Peppa Pig on them.

However, one Mum has revealed her shock after buying a dining set for her toddler that was a little cheekier than expected.

“My kid just unwrapped her new Peppa dinner set and I accidentally ordered a French version,” Author Maggy Van Eijk shared on Twitter.

my kid just unwrapped her new peppa dinner set and I accidentally ordered a french version and now it says groin groin groin all over the plates and cup ffs pic.twitter.com/3IfXzVfjTL — Maggy (@maggyvaneijk) September 30, 2020

“It says groin groin groin all over the plates and cup.”

The English translation is ‘snout’ and some other French speakers suggested it would’ve also translated for ‘oink’ as well – so it would’ve made sense for everyone’s favourite pig!

Advertisement