Most Victorians believe that workers should be returning to working from their offices, according to a new survey.

A new Roy Morgan poll has revealed that around two-thirds of Victorians agree with the idea of returning to work from a COVID-safe office environment.

The survey comes following months spent away from the office for most Victorians, with health officials advising people to work from home where they can.

Meanwhile, the poll also found that three-quarters of Victorians agree with the government’s move to a 10-person visitor limit for households.

The new household limit is set to be introduced in a fortnight, under current restrictions, two adults and their dependants are permitted to visit households simultaneously.

The poll also revealed that the majority of Victorians support the government’s mask rule, with 65 per cent of Victorians supporting the mandate.

However, that level of support has dropped from over 85 per cent in September.

