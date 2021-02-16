Lifeline has revealed it received 3,306 calls to its hotline on Saturday, February 13 – the first day of Victoria’s snap five-day lockdown.

It is the third highest number of calls in Lifeline’s history.

Sky News reporter Laura Jayes released the information, suggesting that the lockdown had triggered a “mental health crisis.”

🚨 Sky News can reveal Victoria’s latest lock down has triggered a mental health crisis, with Lifeline recording a huge increase in calls for mental health support🚨 — Laura Jayes (@ljayes) February 15, 2021

Currently, Victoria’s five-day lockdown is due to end on Wednesday February 18 at 11:59PM.

Premier Daniel Andrews could not confirm whether or not the state would leave lockdown during his Tuesday press conference, but said there could be “changes.”