As you grow up, swear words can easily become a part of your day-to-day vocabulary. However, when it comes out of a kid’s mouth, it can be quite a shock.

Monty and Yumi reflected on the moment their kids started swearing for the first time and how it felt to hear those naughty words we’d rather not hear from their innocent ears.

Monty recalled the time her son approached her and said he knew the ‘F word’. She said he was allowed to say it once in front of her, and this is what happened next…