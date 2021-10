If you’ve got kids rounding around, there is no doubt you know about an author named Andy Griffiths. You could say he’s got a pretty decent imagination – he’s managed to whip up a few books about a treehouse that has now amassed 143 storeys!

When Andy visited the 3PM Pick Up studio, Monty and Kate’s kids jumped at the opportunity to ask him some questions about his books. Monty’s son Arlo definitely wanted to make sure he wasn’t going anywhere anytime soon. More books, please!

Listen below…