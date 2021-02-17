It’s finally happened… Monty has given birth!

Monty welcomed her little boy Otis into the world and she’s already declared him to be her favourite child.

Kate and Yumi were so excited to touch base with her just as she was leaving the hospital with her newborn in tow, and Monty was able to give all the details about how the birth went.

One of the things Monty, Yumi and Kate could agree on was that labour was one of those raw moments that brings out the “animal” side in you that we spend the rest of our lives pushing aside and it’s something we should learn to embrace.

Monty was not shy to show her ‘animal’ side either – she actually recorded herself giving birth to Otis!

Congratulations to Monty, Sam and the whole family!

