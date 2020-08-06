Life has been a little bleak in Melbourne, but there has been a shining light throughout all of this – Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton. The silver fox has become quite the celebrity around town with many people swooning over him as they tune in for the daily press conferences.

However, the city came to a halt for an hour or so on Wednesday afternoon when a rumour spread that Sutton was leaving his post. It turns out, he was just having a few well-deserved days off. WAY TO FREAK US OUT. MY GOD.

Victorians the moment Brett Sutton @VictorianCHO takes a well-deserved break for a coupla days. pic.twitter.com/TtHbBrsLsw — Blake Johnson (@BlakeJohnson) August 5, 2020

Jase & PJ discussed the panic this morning, as well as their bounty for anyone who can find Melbourne’s most wanted man.

