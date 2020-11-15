Like so many things this year, Melbourne’s 2020 New Year’s Eve celebrations will be slightly less spectacular than in normal years.

Melbourne City Council has revealed that the celebrations will be scaled back and replaced with an event focusing on food and drink.

Instead of the large-scale celebration that usually attracts around 400,000 people to the CBD, eleven city precincts will be set up for alfresco dining to allow revelers a COVID-safe way to ring in the new year.

A city-wide series of small events will take place over two-days under the umbrella name of New Year Street Feasts and backed by the Melbourne Food and Wine Festival.

AC/DC Lane, Docklands, Domain Road, Flinders Lane, Hardware Lane, Litttle Bourke Street, Little Collins Street, Lonsdale Street, Market Lane, Russell Street and Spring Street will all be set up as European-style piazzas.

However, because of the scaled-back nature of the events, those looking to ring in the new year in the CBD will need to make bookings when tickets go on sale on November 23.

The city council also confirmed that the traditional fireworks display has been given the flick, pointing to difficulty managing social distancing as reason for the cancellation.

During last year’s event around 14 tonnes of fireworks were set off around the CBD.

Tickets to the New Year Street Feasts events will go on sale on Monday 23 November via Melbourne Food and Wine Festival.