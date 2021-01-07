Wow, what great timing!

An Indoor Drive-In?

Something to do whilst being able to socially distance from other people even if it rains?

Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre is collaborating with Village Cinemas to perk up Victorians for the rest of the summer!

The indoor drive-in cinemas is all-weather appropriate and the first of it’s kind in our continent.

The huge unused exhibitions bays in the convention centre can fill up to 174 cars and you can get all your favourite movie treats ie) popcorn and choc-tops and ALSO some excellent choices of food trucks (We’re talking ice cream and doughnut trucks!)

Technology is here now because you don’t even have to leave your car to get your food, it can all be done through an app!

Tickets are $49 per car – visit the website for the full line-up of films.