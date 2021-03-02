Melbourne is the home of many firsts when it comes to hospitality and entertainment venues, and now we’ll have another one to brag about (Sorry, Sydney!)

Local distillery Brunswick Aces will launch Australia’s first bar specifically for non-alcoholic beverages.

The menu will have a “sober take” on all the classic cocktails, so think Espresso Martinis, Gin & Tonics and Negronis – but without the hangover!

The new venture hopes to help normalise drinking in moderation, especially at a time when many people are choosing to reduce their intake.

“We’re turning the traditional bar on its head. The demand for quality non-alcoholic drinks has been increasing year on year across the country, so the time is right for an offering that puts those choosing not to drink first,” CEO and Co-founder of Brunswick Aces Distillery Stephen Lawrence said.

“Our customers tell us that some premium bars and restaurants have started to put real thought behind their alcohol alternatives, but the wider industry is taking longer to catch up.”

The bar will also stock a range of premium beers and wines from around the world, and given that we might not be whipping out our passports anytime soon, this might be the perfect ticket.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The 150-person capacity venue is set to open in late April 2021 on Weston Street in Brunswick East.