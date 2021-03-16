Users of social media app Snapchat have been warned after a spike of gate-crashing incidents in Melbourne using a popular feature in the app.

The ‘Snap Map’ feature allows users to see where contacts are anywhere in the world, which has resulted in an increase in violence at private gatherings.

Surf Online Safe’s Paul Litherland spoke out on the issue, saying it’s “very easy” to track down people using the feature.

“If you’re sharing your location with your followers through the Snap Map, then in reality your followers can see where you are in real time.

“That is quite concerning for a number of parents and people working in the security system.”

Users who are concerned for their safety are able to turn off Snap Map by turning on ‘ghost mode’, which essentially will stop sharing their location.