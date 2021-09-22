Melbourne has been rocked by an earthquake on Wednesday morning, with shudders felt as far as Sydney, Tasmania and Canberra.

VicSES says the 10km deep earthquake occurred with an epicentre near Mansfield in Victoria.

“If you have building damage or require SES assistance, phone 132500 and please be patient as lines may be busy,” VicSES said on social media.

A magnitude 6.0 #Earthquake has occurred with an epicentre near Mansfield in Victoria. Widespread felt reports. If you have building damage or require SES assistance, phone 132500 and please be patient as lines may be busy. pic.twitter.com/8RUqnk4Iwb — VICSES News (@vicsesnews) September 21, 2021

A video of building damage at the Betty Burgers restaurant on Chapel Street has circulated on social media.

Victoria’s State Emergency Service confirmed to AAP the earthquake was “6.0 on the Richter scale and emanated from Mansfield. There is no tsunami threat”.

The SES is receiving calls for assistance from across the state and is yet to make an assessment of any damage.

Tremors were also felt as far away as the NSW central coast, nearly 1000km from Melbourne.

Building movement was reported in Sydney’s CBD, and people at home in some suburbs of Sydney reported feeling the quake on social media.

